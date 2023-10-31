On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the National Unity Day oath at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, near the Statue of Unity. Videos captured the Prime Minister administering the oath for the integrity, unity, and security of the nation, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This event highlighted the significance of unity in India and paid homage to Patel's legacy as the "Iron Man" of the nation. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary 2023: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Minister Amit Shah Remember ‘Iron Man of India’ (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Leads Oath for National Unity Day

#WATCH | PM @narendramodi administers 'National Unity Day' pledge to the public on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat @PMOIndia #PMModi #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel pic.twitter.com/EZyIDAD3tD — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 31, 2023

VIDEO | PM Modi leads the oath for integrity, unity and security of the nation, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is celebrated as National Unity Day. pic.twitter.com/6419VWdNoA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 31, 2023

PM Narendra Modi Participates in National Unity Day Programme

VIDEO | PM Modi participates in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) programme at the Statue of Unity near Kevadia in Gujarat. (n/1) pic.twitter.com/iVMDT3S2bw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 31, 2023

