New Delhi, October 31: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a host of dignitaries on Tuesday offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. At a special function held at capital's Patel Chowk, the President, Dhankhar, Shah and others paid floral tributes at the statue of India's first home minister on his birth anniversary, which is observed as 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas'.

In a post on 'X', Shah said unity and prosperity of India was the sole aim of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's life. Shah said with his rock-solid will power, political wisdom and hard work, Patel had worked to make India — then divided into more than 550 princely states — a united nation. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to India’s First Home Minister, Says ‘His Commitment to National Integration Continues To Guide Us’

“Sardar Saheb's dedicated life to the nation and nation-building work as the country's first Home Minister will always inspire us. Tributes to Iron Man Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary and best wishes to all the countrymen on Rashtriya Ekta Divas,” he wrote on 'X' in Hindi. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary 2023: Know Key Facts About 'Iron Man of India', Instrumental in Integration of Over 550 Princely States Into Independent India

#WATCH | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Delhi LG VK Saxena and Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi pay floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Patel Chowk on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/UFPG71fx0J — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस के अवसर पर नई दिल्ली में 'एकता दौड़' के कार्यक्रम से लाइव... https://t.co/DYzd68bhq6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 31, 2023

भारत की एकता और समृद्धता सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल जी के जीवन का एकमात्र ध्येय था। उन्होंने अपनी चट्टान जैसी दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति, राजनीतिक विद्वता व कठोर परिश्रम से 550 से अधिक रियासतों में बँटे भारत को एक संगठित राष्ट्र बनाने का काम किया। सरदार साहब का राष्ट्र को समर्पित जीवन व देश के… pic.twitter.com/LBL1T2hJWL — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 31, 2023

Those who attended the event at Patel Chowk include Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi among many others.

