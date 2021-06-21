The summer solstice occurs when the Sun travels along its northernmost path in the sky. It occurs on June 21 every year. In the northern half of the globe, the day marks the astronomical start of summer. Thus, millions of people are celebrating the first day of summer and sharing Happy First Day of Summer 2021 several wishes, greetings, quotes, wallpapers on Twitter.  Take a look:

Fabulous Summer

Bright and Beautiful Season

It's Official

Happy First

Cute

Best Season

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)