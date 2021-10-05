Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly and her boyfriend for three years, Raj Chakraborty jumped on the bandwagon of celebrities vacationing in the Maldives. The 30-year-old shared a bunch of stunning photos on Instagram, giving a sneak peek of her luxurious holiday. Subhashree Ganguly looked sexy as hell in a sultry two-piece on many occasions on her trip with her partner.

Soaking Up Some Maldivian Sun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subhashree Ganguly (@subhashreeganguly_real)

Looking Super Hot in Black Swimsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subhashree Ganguly (@subhashreeganguly_real)

Check Out This Sexy Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subhashree Ganguly (@subhashreeganguly_real)

And More Pics of Subhashree Ganguly and Raj Chakraborty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subhashree Ganguly (@subhashreeganguly_real)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)