Director Raj Chakrabarty and actress Subhashree Ganguly are known for their works in Bengali Cinema. The husband and wife duo have been tested positive for COVID-19. The actress has shared about it on her Instagram handle. The actress has mentioned in her post that all those who have come in contact with them to get tested and isolate themselves.

Subhashree Ganguly And Raj Chakrabarty Test Positive For COVID-19

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subhashree Ganguly (@subhashreeganguly_real)

