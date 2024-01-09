Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, revered for his influential presence within the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, passed away at the age of 55 in Kolkata due to complications arising from prostate cancer. His treatment journey began at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital but shifted exclusively to Kolkata, where despite an initially positive response, his health faltered following a cerebral attack last month. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced his demise, marking a significant loss in the world of music. Apart from CM Mamata Banerjee, celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Nigam, Rekha Bhardwaj and other's mourn the demis of the music maestro. Ustad Rashid Khan Passes Away: Heartbroken Netizens Mourn Sad Demise of the Celebrated Music Maestro-Check Reactions.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee:

Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Ustad Rashid Khan, one of the greatest exponents of Indian classical music of our times. A hugely respected vocalist with unparalleled genius in creating music, he made us proud by settling here and making Bengal his home. He and Soma,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 9, 2024

Sonu Nigam's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

Raj Chakraborty's Post On X:

I still can't believe that you're no more. It's so heartbreaking. There'll never be another you. I hope you find peace Rashid ji. #RIP #RashidKhan pic.twitter.com/YSxOcNd12r — Raj chakrabarty (@iamrajchoco) January 9, 2024

Harshdeep Kaur's Post on X:

Extremely sad news… Ustad Rashid Khan Ji passes away… this is a huge loss to the world of music. He will always be remembered for his excellence in music and his voice will reverberate in our hearts forever 🙏🏼 Rest in Peace #RashidKhan Saab 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/4kbact6kBT — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) January 9, 2024

Sonal Mahapatra's Post On X:

Ustaad Rashid Khan. A National Treasure. Attended his live concert in the Shanmukhananda auditorium just a few months ago & he was majestic & magical as always. On our playlists forever. May his soul rest in peace . Om Shanti. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/d2ivSzinxE — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) January 9, 2024

Manoj Bajpayee's Post On X:

Nimrat Kaur's Post On X:

Unbridled, peerless talent gone too damn soon. Such an indispensable loss to the world of music. Grateful to have witnessed his magic live… Rest in glory maestro. #RIPRashidKhan pic.twitter.com/30DvXB0mIh — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 9, 2024

Rekha Bhardwaj's Post On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rekha (@rekha_bhardwaj)

