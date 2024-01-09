Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, revered for his influential presence within the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, passed away at the age of 55 in Kolkata due to complications arising from prostate cancer. His treatment journey began at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital but shifted exclusively to Kolkata, where despite an initially positive response, his health faltered following a cerebral attack last month. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced his demise, marking a significant loss in the world of music. Apart from CM Mamata Banerjee, celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Nigam, Rekha Bhardwaj and other's mourn the demis of the music maestro. Ustad Rashid Khan Passes Away: Heartbroken Netizens Mourn Sad Demise of the Celebrated Music Maestro-Check Reactions.

