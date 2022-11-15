The earth is an eight-billion-strong family! On November 15, 2022, the world population crossed the eight billion mark. According to the UN's World Population Prospects 2022, India will overtake China as the world's most populous nation in 2023. And this news of the record population evoked quite a reaction from the netizens who took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter to express themselves. People shared funny memes, tweets, hilarious jokes and videos along with “8 billion,” which of course remains the trending topic.

Staap It

The world population just crossed 8 billion. Stop double texting. — Dr Strange. (@Imonaar) November 15, 2022

Don't Say That

So your telling me there’s 8 billion people on earth but there’s not ONE irl billionaire Batman?? ☹️ pic.twitter.com/qR6JJWsBwC — Muna🌸 (@SaysMuna) November 15, 2022

Hmmm...Sure

226 million out of 8 billion people on earth vibing to this song:pic.twitter.com/F16vWGwVOb — ALL48 (@all48official) November 15, 2022

You See What I Did There

Today the World population hit the 8 billion mark and you still haven’t found yourself a soulmate?? Isn’t that a little strange???? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tEAK07hvnJ — Horace Mugabi. (@kunhorace) November 15, 2022

Yes, I am Single

8 billion people and I’m still single lmfao skill issue https://t.co/3kgsiuSA5x pic.twitter.com/tKsplOFqxO — Rahul Aryan 🇮🇳 (@ItsmeRahulk) November 15, 2022

Can you Believe It

8 billion on this tiny speck!!! pic.twitter.com/RbEEXlofmJ — Curious 💫🇦🇷 (@A_K_cube) November 15, 2022

Bas Karo Bas

Me after realizing world population is now 8 billion pic.twitter.com/Lkex9DHegD — Vikky Chandnani (@vikky_chandnani) November 15, 2022

Nahin Toh Thanos Aa Jayega

WORLD POPULATION HITS 8 BILLION pic.twitter.com/aiUEVtB5mw — Marvel Perfect Gifs & Clips (@MCUPerfectGifs) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)