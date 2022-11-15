The announcement of a milestone in human development has met with hilarious and startling reactions from Internet users. The population of the world has officially reached eight billion and this comes only after 11 years of surpassing the seven-billion milestone. According to the United Nations, the global population is set to reach 8.5 billion in 2030. Amidst this announcement, people on social media have reacted in many ways. Check out the Tweets below to know more. Singles’ Day 2022 Funny Memes and Hilarious Jokes: Netizens Have a Good Laugh at Their Own Expense on This Day Celebrating Singlehood.

Check Out The Announcement Here

BREAKING: The world’s population has officially reached 8 BILLION people. pic.twitter.com/l8bLUEt3sH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 15, 2022

Here's How The Internet Reacted

7,5 billion people still have hope One Direction comeback together again.https://t.co/ysU7xqvk6Q — Hasan P. Shelby (Bendahara Peaky Blinders) (@KangAnfield8) November 15, 2022

Good Question...

8 Billion people and you telling me not one of us have super powers? Earth tanked — Tou🤍 (@TheTouPrint) November 15, 2022

Oh, Well...

I blame Nick Cannon — Chantal (@chantalmignault) November 15, 2022

Avengers, Assemble!

We need Thanos — skyler (@mineral414) November 15, 2022

Truth Bombs

AND NOT ONE TEXT BACK — veis (@veisandways) November 15, 2022

And Some More

8 Billion’s of people and I’m still alone — eroll luis (@erollharrowj) November 15, 2022

