Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, news about lay-offs of employees of the the micro-blogging site have been doing the rounds on the internet. Amid all this two pranksters tricked media outlets posing as laid-off Twitter employees. Images and videos in which two men carrying boxes are seen standing near the entrance of Twitter's San Francisco building, claiming to have been laid off by Musk started doing rounds on social media. The pranksters gave an interview to prominent US media outlets outside Twitter's office. The pranksters identified themselves as Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson. Prominent news channels like CNBC and Bloomberg fell for the prank. Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter; Will He Become The Only Face of Communication for Social Media Company Like Tesla?

Check Tweet:

They are visibly shaken. Daniel tells us he owns a Tesla and doesn’t know how he’s going to make payments. — Deirdre Bosa (@dee_bosa) October 28, 2022

Prankster Giving Interview to Media:

Elon Musk has now responded to the whole episode with a witty reaction by tweeting that "Ligma Johnson had it coming." Musk's tweet is in reference to one of the pranksters who identified himself as "Rahul Ligma", a reference to a popular internet meme.

Elon Musk has a Witty Reaction to Whole Episode:

Ligma Johnson had it coming 🍆 💦 pic.twitter.com/CgjrOV5eM2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Ace reporting by @cnbc 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2022

