Anderson Cooper on Thursday evening revealed he and his best friend and former partner, Benjamin Maisani have welcomed their second child, a boy named Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. The CNN Anchor announced the big news on his show.

Watch Video:

Anderson Cooper announces the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, with Benjamin Maisani. pic.twitter.com/GBXiOCUVlV — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 11, 2022

