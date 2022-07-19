Today’s Google Doodle is dedicated to Balamani Amma, a famous Indian poet who wrote in Malayalam. Born on July 19, 1909, in Punnayurkulam, it marks Balamani Amma’s 113th birthday this year. She was known as the grandmother of Malayalam literature and received numerous awards for her poetry. It included the Saraswati Samman—the nation’s most esteemed literary award along with Padma Bhushan, Sahitya Akademi Award, Saraswati Samman, Asan Prize and Ezhuthachan Award. Balamani Amma’s 113th Birthday Google Doodle is illustrated by Kerala-based artist Devika Ramachandran.

Balamani Amma’s 113th Birthday Google Doodle:

Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates the 113th birthday of Balamani Amma, an Indian poet who received India’s highest literary award without any formal training. Learn more about the grandmother of Malayalam literature here → https://t.co/0aF36wjZ8k pic.twitter.com/TbprKZjVZr — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) July 18, 2022

