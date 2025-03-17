In a startling and unprecedented event at one of the world's most iconic landmarks, the Taj Mahal, a beehive located near the Royal Gate unexpectedly fell, leading to a wave of chaos and panic among tourists and locals. The honey bees that had been nesting in the hive attacked visitors, causing a flurry of alarm and confusion, as people scrambled to seek shelter from the aggressive swarm. As the bees swarmed out in defence of their hive, the tourists, many of whom were unaware of the danger, became immediate targets. The bees’ aggression led to a few people being stung, prompting several to seek refuge inside the monument’s premises and other nearby areas. It’s Monday After Long Weekend! These Hilarious Monday Memes, Funny Jokes, Instagram Reels and Viral Posts Are Painfully Relatable As You Return to Work.

Watch Video Of Beehive Attack At Taj Mahal:

#आगरा ताजमहल के रॉयल गेट पर लगा मधुमक्खी का छत्ता गिरा, जिसके बाद मधुमक्खियों ने पर्यटकों पर हमला कर दिया, लोगों में अफ़रातफ़री मच गई. इनमें तीन की हालत खराब हो गई, इनमें से एक देशी पर्यटक और सीआईएसएफ के दो जवान शामिल थे, इलाज के बाद हालत ठीक है. मधुमक्खियों के छत्ते को वहां से… pic.twitter.com/oCaibI0guH — Gyanendra Shukla (@gyanu999) March 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)