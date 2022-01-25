On Saturday, January 22, Mumbai witnessed light drizzles followed by a thick layer of dusty haze on Sunday morning. Due to this phenomenon, the visibility was low and Mumbai saw its lowest temperature in 10 years. As per the reports by IMD's Santacruz, the maximum recorded temperature was 23.8 degrees celsius. Mumbaikars are keeping themselves warm by posting entertaining memes and puns on Twitter with the hashtag #MumbaiWinters. Mumbai Winters: Thick Layer of Fog Shrouds Parts of Maximum City (View Pics).

Take A Look:

#mumbaiwinter Mumbai Winter Mumbaikar working from home in winters pic.twitter.com/vcVAtxnYLD — Author (@how_humans) January 24, 2022

Mumbai Winters Hilarious Memes

Stop making fun of #mumbaiwinter . People who stay either in 40 degrees for 6 months or constant rain for 5 months, are bound to feel cold at 20 degrees. Bhavnao ko samjho. — Brahmin (@being_nili) January 24, 2022

Its Delhi Vs Mumbai Winters

The New Normal

Me going outside in morning to buy Bread #mumbaiwinterpic.twitter.com/Yxjays3lj5 — Mr. Obnoxious (@viikas22) January 24, 2022

Mumbai Winters Amusing Jokes By Netizens

