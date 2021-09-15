National capital Delhi woke up to clean and clear blue sky on Wednesday without any pollution, smog, smoke or aerosols that keep teeming over the city quite often. It experienced blue skies after days of heavy rainfall and the citizens couldn't help but cherish the natural daylight that graces Delhi very rarely. The inhabitants took to social media to share delightful pictures of the appealing sight. Many of them couldn't digest that it's actually Delhi that's giving them some fresh air and beautiful, refreshing change after a very long time.

