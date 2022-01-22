A document titled "Dangerous animals destroyed in British India during the year 1878", shared by Parveen Kaswan, an IFS officer, shows the animals killed by British Raj after classifying them as dangerous. The numbers are heartbreaking, In the single year of 1878, the British government killed thousands of tigers. The British government had included elephants, tigers, leopards, wolves among many others in their 'dangerous animals' list.

Check Tweet:

Staggering figures. In a single year of 1878 British government officially killed 1579 tigers. See other figures. They declared them dangerous & killed for fun !! pic.twitter.com/3TPODBvHIQ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 22, 2022

