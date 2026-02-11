‘Bro S*x Karoge?’: Cab Driver Left Shocked After Passenger Makes Bizarre Offer Before Ride
Vishal, a cab driver and Instagram creator, shared a shocking incident from Gurugram on February 10. A passenger who booked a ride to the ISKCON temple sent a message asking, 'Bro s*x karoge?'. After Vishal declined, the person apologised and canceled the trip.
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A reel creator and purported cab driver named Vishal has shared a distressing account of an incident that allegedly took place in Gurugram. On February 10, Vishal posted a video to Instagram documenting an exchange with a passenger who had booked a ride to the ISKCON temple. According to the post, the individual sent a message asking, "Bro s*x karoge?" (Bro, will you have s*x?). After Vishal declined the proposition, the person briefly apologised and canceled the trip. "Such incidents used to happen with Rapido bike riders. Now it is happening with cab drivers too," Vishal remarked. Gurugram: BluSmart Cab Driver Robs Woman and Her Son at Gunpoint, Company Reacts.
Cab Driver Offered S*x by Passenger; Shares Video of Exchange
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).