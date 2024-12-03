Gurugram, December 3: A BluSmart cab driver has been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman and her son at gunpoint during a ride. The driver reportedly forced the woman to transfer INR 55,000 via UPI before fleeing the scene. The robbery occurred on the evening of November 29, prompting the victims to file a complaint at Kherki Daula police station. Authorities confirmed the arrest on Sunday and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

According to a report by Times Of India, Boarding a BluSmart cab from Airia Mall in Sector 68, a 30-year-old woman and her six-year-old son were en route to their Sector 86 condominium. Near Sector 83, roughly 2 km from their destination, the driver abruptly pulled over. In her police complaint, the woman recounted how the driver pointed a gun at them and coerced her into transferring INR 55,000 via UPI after checking her account balance. Gurugram Shocker: Cab Driver Nabbed for Robbing Woman Passenger at Gunpoint in Sector 83.

An FIR was filed against the driver based on the woman's statement, with charges under Section 309(4) of the BNS and Section 25 of the Arms Act. After taking the money, the driver seized her suitcase and forced the woman and her son to exit the vehicle before driving away. The investigation involved checking the cab booking details, money transfer records, and CCTV footage. The driver, identified as Sonu Singh from Kohta village in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, was arrested from his home in Badha on Sunday night. He appeared in court on Monday and remains in police custody. Gurugram Road Accident: 1 Killed, 3 Hurt as Speeding Baleno Rams into Parked Vehicle on Golf Course Road in Sector 53.

According to Manesar DCP Deepak Kumar Jewaria, the accused spent a significant amount of time working in Gujarat before moving to Gurgaon. He is being questioned in an effort to recover the stolen money and firearm, and authorities are also looking into his potential criminal background.

BluSmart's Response

BluSmart issued a statement regarding the incident, saying, "Following this unfortunate event, the company promptly cooperated with law enforcement authorities, providing necessary details and assisting in the search, which led to the driver’s arrest within 24 hours. This was made possible by our practice of maintaining active records of all driver partners, including background checks, addresses, and other essential details. The safety and security of our customers is our top priority, and we are in ongoing communication with the family and authorities to offer all possible support. As a responsible company, we will continue to assist law enforcement in their investigation."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2024 08:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).