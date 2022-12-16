A video that is being loved by the internet shows a happy camel who seemed way too excited about witnessing his first snow. In the video shared on Instagram, Albert, the camel can be seen getting very enthusiastic about the snow and decides to show the snow to his friends, a herd of goats, and takes them to his favourite spots. Netizens love the reaction of the camel, with some feeling that the video is “absolutely precious” and heartwarming. Check out this beautiful video here. Bear Cub Tries to Catch Snowflakes! Old Video of Cute Cub Loving the Snowfall Is Making the Internet Smile AGAIN.

Albert Loves His First Snow

