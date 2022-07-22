Putting a full stop to the long wait, the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Board, has officially declared the CBSE 12th Result 2022 for the Senior Secondary Class students. After the breaking announcement microblogging site, Twitter gets bombarded with hilarious memes, jokes, images, puns and GIFs by students.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 Announced

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 Is Finally OUT!

Very Relatable

The Day Everybody Was Waiting For!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)