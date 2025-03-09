A video going viral on social media shows a street vendor in West Bengal's Kolkata making an omelette with Oreo biscuits. The clip has left netizens in disbelief. Food blogger Shivam Sharma shared the video on Instagram with the caption "Chilli Oreo omelette Kolkata." The video shows the street vendor heating his large pan and preparing an omelette. As the video moves further, the street vendor is seen cooking the omelette and adding Oreo biscuits to the omelette batter. The viral video of oreo omelette has triggered a wave of reactions from netizens, who took to the comments sections to share their views. One user said, "Bro deserves to spend some time in prison for this", while a second user commented, "Justice for Oreo". A third user wrote, "These guys literally invent new food on a daily basis lol". ‘Maggi With Chai or Maggi in Chai?’ Swiggy Shocks Desi Foodies With Viral Pic of Hilarious ‘Food Crime,’ Here’s How the Internet Reacted!.

Street Vendor Makes Oreo Omelette in Kolkata

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shivam sharma (@chaska_food_ka)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)