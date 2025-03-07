‘Maggi With Chai or Maggi in Chai?’ Swiggy Shocks Desi Foodies With Viral Pic of Hilarious ‘Food Crime,’ Here’s How the Internet Reacted!

In a time when food trends constantly challenge the limits of creativity, Swiggy’s latest viral post has left many food lovers both confused and horrified. The post features a steaming cup of chai with Maggi noodles floating inside, sparking a wave of reactions across social media with many dubbing it a ‘food crime.’ Maggi, a cherished instant noodle snack, has long been a comfort food in countless homes while chai holds a deeply rooted place in the hearts of millions of Indians. However, this unexpected fusion of two iconic foods has upset many online. As the post spread like wildfire, foodies flooded the internet with mixed reactions with some expressing disgust while others found humour in the bizarre combination. Dangerous Food Combinations: Surprising Food Combos That Should Not Be Eaten Together!.

Swiggy's Maggi With Chai Post

maggi with chai or maggi in chai? pic.twitter.com/W5toKjQf7m — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) March 6, 2025 Netizens' Reactions

Some might call it creativity; I call it food wastage.@Swiggy, do you realise that whatever brands and influencers post on social media, even for fun, it has the potential of getting imitated by the followers? Imagine people repeating this act for fun, likes and shares.. how… — Rohan Agarwal (@iamrohanagarwal) March 6, 2025

You didn't even shiver before posting this 😠😡 — Annamikkaa | अनामिका (@Aannamikka) March 6, 2025

