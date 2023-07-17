A video of couple romancing on a bike in Delhi has surfaced online. The video is shared by a Twitter user who claimed the incident took place on Outer Ring Road flyover in Delhi's Mangolpuri on July 16. The video shows the couple performing dangerous stunt and engaging in PDA or public display of affection on speeding bike. The woman is seen sitting in front of the man while he was riding the bike. The Delhi Traffic Police's Twitter handle has reacted to the viral video of couple romancing on bike and asked the person who shared it to report the matter on Police Sentinel App. Delhi Couple Viral Video: Man, Woman Seen Hugging Each Other on Moving Scooter on Busy Road, Netizens Shocked Over PDA Clip.

Delhi Couple Romance on Speeding Bike Video:

Thank you, you are requested to report such traffic violation on Delhi Traffic Police Sentinel App. URL:(For Android users)https://t.co/JGcf9EqITT (For iOS users):https://t.co/HGT7wqt6yV — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)