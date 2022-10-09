Isn't it that all of us wait in anticipation for our food to arrive on time, no matter what the situation is? Of course, ordered food tests our patience like no other as we are often made to wait until that nivala (first bite) gives us all the satisfaction in the world! Delhi man gets above all by using one of the very unique gestures to show his desperation for the food which he ordered from Zomato. He welcomes the delivery boy with aarti ki thali after waiting for an hour due to heavy traffic in the city. The customer couldn't contain his excitement as he did the the boy's tilak and sung Bollywood song Aaayiye Aapka Intezaar Tha (Come I was waiting for you). Check out the viral video below. Zomato Delivery Executive Carries His Daughter and Toddler Son to Deliver Food Orders; Inspiring Video Draws Mixed Reactions

Viral Video of Delhi Man Welcoming Delivery Agent With 'Aarti Ki Thali'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeev Tyagi (@sanjeevkumar220268)

