Donald Trump called Stephanie Grisham from Air Force One to assure her that his penis was not small or toadstool-shaped. Adult-film star Stormy Daniels described Donald Trump’s penis as being like “a mushroom.”

Three years ago, Stormy Daniels scarred us all forever by describing Donald Trump’s penis as being like “a toadstool.” According to former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, that truly hideous description didn't sit well with Trump either. https://t.co/sIqvZSpgqR — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 28, 2021

As per The Washington Post report, US President's former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham writes in her new book "I'll Take Your Questions Now" that Trump once called her from Air Force One to inform her that his penis was neither small nor shaped a toadstool after the claims made by Porn star Stormy Daniels.

Stormy Daniels said Trump had a small penis shaped like a toadstool, and Trump called former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham from Air Force One to insist it wasn’t true 🤣😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/V92dRYu2gn — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) September 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)