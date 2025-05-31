Elon Musk shared the reason why he had a bruised eye when asked by a reporter during a White House press conference with Donald Trump. When asked, "Mr. Musk, is your eye okay? What happened to your eye? I noticed it was a bruised thing!'. Elon Musk jokingly replied, "I wasn't anywhere near France," and said that the bruise was due to Lil X. The tech billionaire said that he was horsing around with his son Little X. He asked five-year-old son, "Go ahead, punch me in the face". He said that at the time Little X punched him in the face, he didn't feel anything, but later, the bruise came up. ‘Elon Musk Is Terrific’: Donald Trump Gives Tesla CEO Oval Office Sendoff After Quitting as DOGE Chief, Credits Him With ‘Colossal Change’.

Elon Musk Revealed Reason Behind His Bruised Eye

