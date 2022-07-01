According to reports, an unidentified person mailed their uterus to the US Supreme Court in order to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. The news broke out after a few TikTok users claimed that someone literally sent their uterus to the Supreme Court. However, there’s no actual evidence that this happened. It must be noted that no credible news outlets have filed any such reports.

Check tweet:

According to this rumor, someone recently mailed their uterus to the U.S. Supreme Court to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Our reporter Dan Evon looked into the matter and filed this story. https://t.co/KbtFyRAgta — snopes.com (@snopes) July 1, 2022

