A viral tweet is claiming that the former ECI chairman TS Krishnamurty confirmed that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections by hacking the EVM. Meanwhile, Press Information Bureau, in its fact check, said that the claim is false. The Election Commission of India had issued a clarification against it through a press release in 2021, PIB added. How To Save Yourself From Job Frauds? PIB Shares Safety Tips To Avoid Getting Scammed.

PIB Debunks Fake Claim:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)