Did the escaped monkeys in the US state of Mississippi carry Hepatitis C, Herpes and COVID? The question comes after Tulane University refuted claims of monkeys carrying Hepatitis C, Herpes and COVID. The clarification came after the Jasper County Sheriff's Department said that a truck carrying monkeys from Tulane University overturned around the 117-mile marker North of Heidelberg. "It has been reported that several monkeys are on the loose. Do not approach the monkeys if you see one. Call 911. They do pose potential health threats and are aggressive," they said. Several news reports claimed that the monkeys carried hepatitis C, herpes, and COVID-19. However, Tulane University clarified that non-human primates at the Tulane National Biomedical Research Center (TNBRC) are provided to other research organisations to advance science. "The primates in question belong to another entity & aren't infectious," the post on X said. Soon after the Tulane University refuted claims of monkeys carrying Hepatitis C, Herpes and COVID, the Jasper County Sheriff's Department shared the University's clarification. The Sheriff's Department also said that the driver of the truck told law enforcement authorities that the monkeys were dangerous and posed a threat to humans. "We took the appropriate actions after being given that information from the person transporting the monkeys," the department added. They also said that the drier told officials that one had to wear PPE equipment to handle the monkeys. Mississippi: 'Aggressive' Monkey on Loose in Heidelberg After Tulane University Truck Carrying Lab Monkeys Potentially Infected With Hepatitis C, Herpes and COVID Crashes on I-59 in Jasper County (Video).

Jasper County Sheriff's Department Says Monkeys Pose Potential Health Threats

Tulane University Refutes Claim of Monkeys Carrying Hepatitis C, Herpes and COVID

Non-human primates at the TNBRC are provided to other research orgs to advance science. The primates in question belong to another entity & aren't infectious. We're actively collaborating with local authorities & will send a team of animal care experts to assist as needed. — Tulane University (@Tulane) October 28, 2025

Jasper County Sheriff's Department Reacts to Tulane University's Statement

