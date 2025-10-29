In an unfortunate incident in the United States, monkeys for hepatitis C, Herpes and COVID-19 animal testing were allegedly shot and killed after a truck carrying them overturned in Mississippi. According to a report in Disclove TV, the lab monkeys were said to be 40 pounds and "aggressive" to humans. The incident occurred after a truck carrying Rhesus monkeys for testing overturned in Jasper County, Mississippi. The monkeys were reported to be carrying hepatitis C, herpes, and COVID-19. The incident took place after a Tulane University transport truck crashed on I-59, releasing six 40-pound rhesus monkeys. It is learnt that five monkeys were euthanised, with one still loose in the woods near Heidelberg. Confirming the incident, the Jasper County Sheriff's Department said that a truck carrying monkeys from Tulane University overturned around the 117-mile marker North of Heidelberg. "It has been reported that several monkeys are on the loose. Do not approach the monkeys if you see one. Call 911," the post on Facebook read. The Sheriff's office said that the monkeys "do pose potential health threats and are aggressive". However, Tulane University has disputed claims of infectious diseases and said that the monkeys were non-infectious. Mississippi Shooting: At Least 4 Killed, 12 Others Injured After Shooting at High School Homecoming Game in Leland.

'Aggressive' Lab Monkeys Escape Overturned Truck in Mississippi

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: "AGGRESSIVE" LAB MONKEYS ESCAPE OVERTURNED TRUCK IN MISSISSIPPI Tulane University transport truck crashes on I-59, releasing six 40-pound rhesus monkeys. Five have been euthanized, one still loose in the woods near Heidelberg. Sheriff Randy Johnson warns… pic.twitter.com/tqOuOEGuiU — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 28, 2025

Video of Lab Monkeys Escaping After Truck Overturns in Mississippi Surfaces

BREAKING: Lab monkeys initially believed to be carrying hepatitis C, herpes, COVID escape after truck overturns in Mississippi — Video pic.twitter.com/cmJkcjJm5J — IP Breaking (@IPBreaking) October 28, 2025

Jasper County Sheriff's Department Confirms Incident

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Facebook Account of Jasper County Sheriff's Department). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)