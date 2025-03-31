An approval letter claiming to grant a loan of INR 50,000 under the PM Mudra Yojana on payment of INR 2,750 as loan agreement charges is going viral on social media. However, it must be noted that the letter going viral on the internet is fake. According to the PIB Fact Check, the latter is fake. PIB also said that the Ministry of Finance had not issued this letter. It also shared a link to read frequently asked questions about the Mudra loan scheme. PM Narendra Modi-Led Government Launched Pan-India Helpline Number 104 ‘Blood on Call’ Service To Meet Blood Requirement? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim.

Govt Offering Loan of INR 50,000 Under PM Mudra Yojana on Paying INR 2,750 As Loan Agreement Charges?

An approval letter claims to grant a loan of ₹50,000 under PM Mudra Yojana on payment of ₹2,750 as documentation charges #PIBFactCheck ❌This letter is #Fake ✅Refinancing Agency - MUDRA doesn't lend directly to micro-entrepreneurs/individuals ✅Mudra loans under Pradhan… pic.twitter.com/jpSIsynlEW — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 31, 2025

