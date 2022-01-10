Various Youtube channels have uploaded videos claiming the inevitable COVID-19 3rd wave and the possible lockdown. The thumbnails on videos have Hindi texts claiming lockdown to be imposed due to the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since the videos are circulated widely, PIB Fact Check issued a clarification that the videos surfacing on the internet are fake and has advised not to share such fake videos or screenshots.

