A new scam is exploiting online shoppers by sending fake delivery failure messages posing as India Post. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has warned users that India Post never sends messages asking to update addresses via links. The scam message claims a package delivery failed due to an incomplete address and urges users to update their details through a malicious link. Clicking the link leads to a fake India Post website, prompting users to enter personal information. Hackers then install malware, gaining access to sensitive data. Notably, the fraudulent link only works on mobile devices, not desktops. Consumers are advised to verify suspicious messages and avoid clicking unknown links to protect their data. India Post Payments Bank Accounts of Customers To Be Blocked Within 24 Hours if PAN Card Not Updated? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Claim.

India Post Package Will Be Returned if You Don’t Update Delivery Address Within 12 Hours?

🚨 Fake SMS Alert! Did you receive an SMS with a link urging you to update your delivery address within 12 hours to prevent your product from being returned❓#PIBFactCheck ⚠️Stay cautious! This message is #Fake ✅ @IndiaPostOffice does not send such requests for address… pic.twitter.com/7wxTJkqkHJ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 5, 2025

