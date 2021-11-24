Francisca Susano, affectionately known as Lola Iska, believed to be the oldest person in the world and born in the 19th century has died on Monday night at her home in the Philippines. Filipino woman was 124 year old when she died on Monday night at her home in the town of Kabankalan.

Susano's record-breaking age - two years more than the previous world's oldest - has been confirmed by local officials.

Woman claiming to be world's oldest person born in 19th century dies aged 124

