A chimpanzee named Gowri gave birth to a baby on Wednesday in Chennai’s Vandalur zoo. According to the Times of India report, the Zoo officials have said that both the mother and the baby are doing fine. The mother is even feeding the baby throughout the day. Gowri and Gombe welcomed the baby after 16 years of struggle. Take a look at the cute pictures of the baby and the mother Chimpanzees here:

One of my favourites at d Vandalur zoo - Gowri,d female chimp has given birth to a baby chimp after many long years. As a team we had worked so much to improve d enrichment& diet of this pair. Happiness overloaded seeing d little one getting nursed by d mommy Waiting to meet them pic.twitter.com/qumv7JhC19 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)