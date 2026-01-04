Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed has gone viral again after he raced a wild cheetah and uploaded a video of himself. The 20-year-old streamer, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, shared the clip on his social media accounts, showing him sprinting alongside the animal, which was released from a cage at the same time as him. In the video, a shirtless Speed is seen sprinting away as the cheetah accelerates beside him. In November 2024, he competed against Olympic champion Noah Lyles in a 50-metre sprint with USD 100,000 at stake. While Speed started strongly, Lyles pulled clear to secure the win in a race that proved closer than many expected. ‘I’m From India’: YouTuber IShowSpeed Roasts Bangladeshi Fan in Viral Video Amid Recent Violence Against Hindu Minorities; Desi Netizens React, Say ‘Give Him Aadhaar Card’ – WATCH.

IShowSpeed Races Cheetah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IShowSpeed (@ishowspeed)

