Kochi, January 10: A huge python did what few can imagine to do during busy traffic hours. Yes, halt the traffic. A video shared by Twitter user (handle name @pendown) showed a huge python slithering via the Seaport-Airport Road on Sunday night. As soon as commuters spotted the Python, there was an air of excitement and disbelief as travellers stood shocked at the sight. Soon, motorists and cars were seen waiting for the huge reptile to get done with its business of crossing the road. The python, on its part, laboured its way into the bushes beside the road and it was clear looking at the footage that the python had a large meal just before it had stepped on the road.

Scene at Kochi's Seaport-Airport road Kakkanad signal last night. pic.twitter.com/NdzjL9A5x1 — Rajesh Abraham🇮🇳 (@pendown) January 10, 2022

