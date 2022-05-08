A child with special needs was today denied boarding by the indigo airlines staff saying thay his behaviour was not normal. The Indigo staff announced that the child was a risk to other passengers and he would have to become 'normal', before he could be travel-worthy. He was gheraoed by other passengers who opposed him resolutely. They assured the staff that as co-travellers, they had no objection to the child and his parents boarding the flight.

Watch Video:

Here is the video of the incident that happened at Ranchi airport where @IndiGo6E airlines denies boarding to a special need child along with his child. Seems lack of empathy from Indigo staff, not the first time though. Indigo to issue a statement shortly. @JM_Scindia https://t.co/5ixUDZ009a pic.twitter.com/SyTNgAQIT6 — Dibyendu Mondal (@dibyendumondal) May 8, 2022

