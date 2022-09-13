In yet another incident of a stray dog attack, a boy who was riding his bicycle was allegedly attacked by a stray dog in a village in Kerala's Kozhikode. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. In the 56-second video clip, the boy can be seen riding his bicycle when all of a sudden a stray dog comes and attacks him. As the video moves further, the dog can be seen biting the hand of the small boy as the boy tries to save himself. Finally, the boy manages to escape from the clutches of the stray dog and enter his friend's house. As per reports, the boy was admitted to the Kozhikode government medical college hospital on Sunday and after treatment, he was discharged on Monday early morning.

Watch Video:

A Dog Attacked A Boy Riding His Bicycle In Kerala's Kozhikode.#TNShorts pic.twitter.com/wxJ1OKVL0p — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)