The social media platforms are filled with creepy reptile videos and some shocking footage that will leave you wondering. A viral video shared by @snakebytestv on Instagram shows a man taking a nap on his bed with two huge Burmese pythons slithering and crawling over him. The yellow snakes were seen as peaceful as the man. The hair-raising video has left online users gasping. The caption of the reel reads, "Sometimes, after a long day, taking a nap with your favorites is a must! I can't be the only one". Viral Video Shows Giant Snake Slithering in River While People Enjoy Swimming.

Watch The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B R I A N B A R C Z Y K (@snakebytestv)

