Snakes are those quiet yet dangerous creatures who can make their way from anywhere. A viral video is proof of that in which a giant snake slithers smoothly in a river of clear blue water while some foreigners were enjoying their swimming session. The snake apparently tries to chase a young boy who tried to record the stunning scene. Spotting snakes in such public places may really seem to be shocking at times. Bizarre Green Colour 'Furry Snake' Spotted In A Swamp in Thailand; Watch Creepy Video.

Watch The Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildistic ™ (@wildistic)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)