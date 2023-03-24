A touching clip of a mother seal holding her young pup is going viral online. In the 11-second clip, a worried elephant seal attempts to revive her newborn. The baby who is motionless for a moment, then after a few gentle prods, starts to stir. Seeing the infant making its first movements, the mother seal suddenly became animated, and its face is just too adorable to ignore. The viral video's caption stated, "The reaction of a mother seal giving birth when she saw that her baby, which she believed to be dead, is alive...". Little Girl Tries to Get Hold of Baby Monkey Clinging To Its Mother; Old Video Goes Viral Again, Leaving Netizens Irked.

Mother Seal’s Adorable Reaction to Her Newborn’s First Movements:

🦭 Yeni doğum yapan bir anne fok balığı, öldü sandığı yavrusunun yaşadığını görünce ortaya çıkan sonuç... pic.twitter.com/TalZ8KJyQE — Belgesel Zamanı (@BelgeselZamani) March 12, 2023

