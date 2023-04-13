Several parts of Mumbai witnessed rainfall and thunderstorms late on Wednesday night. The unseasonal rainfall brought relief to the residents from the scorching heat. People started tweeting images and videos of themselves taking advantage of the lovely weather and the hashtag #Mumbairains began to trend on Twitter. The Mumbai rains sparked a meme frenzy as users shared amusing memes and articles that highlighted the unexpected change in the weather. Mumbai Rains: Lightning and Thunderstorms in Some Parts of City, Mumbaikars Share Pics and Videos of Unseasonal Rainfall.

Is Mumbai Ready For Rains?

Bhai Kya Kar Raha Hai Tu

Unseasonal Rainfall in Mumbai

We literally went from sweating to turning off the AC and being a burrito in the blanket 😂 #MumbaiRains — Dishaa (@Dishaa_24) April 12, 2023

Summer Me Monsoon Ka Maza

