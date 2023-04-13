Lightning and Thunderstorms with rain in some parts of Mumbai city late on Wednesday night (April 13, 2023). Light showers of spells bring the temperature down across the city including in suburban. Netizens took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of Mumbai Rains as the city received its first unseasonal rainfall in April 2023. It has started raining heavily across the city with strong winds. North India Weather Forecast and Updates on April 12: Light Rain, Drizzle Likely to Occur in Parts of Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan.

Pics and Videos Shared by Social Media Users:

Now It's Raining heavily, and the sound of rainfall hitting the ground can be heard from the top of the building.

Lightning Bolt in Mumbai Sky

Heavy Rainfall in Ville Parle

Lightning Bolt in Mumbai

Late-Night Rain in Mumbai Provides Some Relief From the Scorching Heat

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)