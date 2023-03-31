Mumbai has been enjoying dewy weather owing to unseasonal rainfall for some time now. On Friday morning, Mumbai, Palghar, and some areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) experienced a moderate drizzle. Mumbai had a temperature of 27.4°C and a 73% humidity level this morning. Social Media users residing in the city celebrated the occasion by creating fodder of rainy pics, videos and memes from their locality on Twitter. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall Causes Severe Water Logging in Several Parts of National Capital (Watch Video).

Netizens Share Pics & Videos of Mumbai Rains on Twitter

#MumbaiRains completing it's targets before the end of FY 2022-23 pic.twitter.com/pGGVrlLMUn — Arvind (@airwind_ac) March 31, 2023

Clips of Rain Shower in the City

Mandatory Uber Memes on Rains

A Take on Unseasonal Rains This Year

A Beachside View After Rainfall

