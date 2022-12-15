American politician and South Carolina GOP lawmaker Nancy Mace is garnering a lot of appreciation on the micro-blogging platform Twitter for confronting trans activist Alejandra Caraballo over her past tweets on extremist rhetoric. The 45-year-old questioned the clinical instructor at the Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinic and a transgender woman during a hearing by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform discussing the links between white supremacy and anti-LGBTQ extremism. In a series of now-deleted tweets, Alejandra Caraballo openly used a threatening tone against government officials. The LGBTQ left-wing activist's tweet that Rep. Mace mentioned was posted during the US Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion. It reads: "The 6 justices who overturned Roe should never know peace again. It is our civic duty to accost them every time they are in public. They are pariahs. Since women don't have their rights, these justices should never have a peaceful moment in public again." Nancy Mace gave the example of her experience of being 'physically accosted' and how she has to carry a firearm for security and that she believes "rhetoric" is responsible for it. The exchange between Nancy Mace and Alejandra Caraballo has gone viral, with people hailing the GOP lawmaker for putting the activist in her place.

Watch Video of Nancy Mace Cornering Alejandra Caraballo Over Her Past Tweets:

Here's How Twitterverse Reacted To This Face-Off!

🧨 I got a front row seat as @nancymace confronted #WokeArmy activist Alejandra Caraballo @esqueer_ for telling the left to “accost” Supreme Court justices. Watch the gaslighting. “In terms of the word accost, it means to confront verbally.” Sure! @oversightdems @gopoversight pic.twitter.com/rrh6rmLwqm — Asra Nomani - Living in "somebody else's country" (@AsraNomani) December 13, 2022

Dear Harvard Law: Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) called for violence against Supreme Court justices over their rulings. Why is Caraballo still serving as one of your clinical instructors? https://t.co/27XrQE0gPr — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) December 13, 2022

Lmfao I go to write an article about Nancy Mace ROASTING Alejandra Caraballo in Congress, but I can't look at his tweets because he blocked me 😂😂😂 I don't even remember why or when this happened, I don't even remember interacting with him. pic.twitter.com/Ny4Bv7xhca — Anastasia Hearn 🇺🇲 🏴‍☠️ (@farmwifejourno) December 15, 2022

The hysterical male-to-female trans activist Alejandra Caraballo accidentally admits to being a stochastic terrorist and threat to democracy. Absolutely humiliated by Nancy Mace. pic.twitter.com/Mq200hti7H — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 14, 2022

I liked the part where they printed out and displayed your violence-inciting tweets. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nRkrZji7v4 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) December 13, 2022

