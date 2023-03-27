On being asked about whether or not he had adopted Ankur Warikoo’s strategy of becoming a social media influencer, Ashneer Grover, who increased Shark Tank India season 1's meme factor, was left displeased. Grover made light of the fact that the remark offended him. He claimed that he had never heard a more offensive remark and that he only had one rule: his name and Warikoo’s should never be used together in the same sentence. Grover joked that he was considering leaving the gathering because he was so offended, adding that he would prefer to be cursed at than being compared to Warikoo. The question was raised by a student during an event at a management college on Sunday. Ashneer Grover Mocks Uber, Says Improve Services on Earth, Not the Moon.

Ashneer Grover’s Reaction on Being Compared to Ankur Warikoo:

