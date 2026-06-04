NYC Cops Slap Cuffs on Dance-Crazy Robot Outside Madison Square Garden As Knicks Mania Hits NBA Finals; Viral Video Surfaces

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Outside a buzzing Madison Square Garden ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, a Knicks‑themed dancing robot was briefly put in handcuffs as a massive crowd of orange‑and‑blue fans swarmed 7th Avenue, chanting and celebrating the team’s return to the Finals for the first time since 1999. Video clips of the metallic entertainer flailing in plastic cuffs while cops laughed and fans roared immediately went viral on social media, with fans joking that “even the bots are too hype” for the NYPD to handle. The surreal scene unfolded under bright Garden lights, as security and officers tried to manage the electric crowd while the robot’s arrest became the unofficial meme of the night. US: Viral Video Shows Man Rocking Pair of High Heels in Ohio, Netizens React.

Viral Video Shows NYPD Handcuffing Dancing Robot Outside MSG

WATCH: Dancing Robot put in handcuffs outside of Madison Square Garden in NYC as large crowd of Knicks fans gather ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Video by Kevin RC Wilson | Licensing @FreedomNTV desk@freedomnews.tv pic.twitter.com/eB6Dz1y8wg — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 4, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Oliya Scootercaster ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).