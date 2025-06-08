A video going viral on social media shows a man wearing high heels in the United States. In the 10-second video clip, the man is seen rocking a pair of high heels in Columbus, Ohio. It is learnt that the man was spotted wearing high heels while walking into a Sheetz convenience store near the Polaris shopping mall in Ohio. The clip has drawn mixed reactions from netizens who took to the comments section to share their views. One user said, "I say give the man props for actually walking in those 4" platform stilettos," while a second user wrote, "I recommend sensible shoes." A third user said, "He lost a bet and is a man of honor." Apple Watch Saves Life of 57-Year-Old Ohio Man Who Suffered Stroke During Jump Rope Workout, Video Goes Viral.

Man spotted rocking a pair of high heels in Columbus, Ohio. The older man was walking into a Sheetz convenience store near the Polaris shopping mall. So many questions. (video: keaaaaa / tt) pic.twitter.com/Qz109nJeLi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 7, 2025

I say give the man props for actually walking in those 4" platform stilettos 👏 — MrsRanchoFiesta 🇺🇸 (@MrsRanchoFiesta) June 7, 2025

I recommend sensible shoes — Rich M (@MM967449) June 7, 2025

Well, for heaven sakes. Let’s hope it was on a dare. 😂😂😂 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 7, 2025

He lost a bet and is a man of honor. — Matthew Chang (@matthewachang) June 7, 2025

He thinks it makes his legs look longer — freestate77 (@free1410fl) June 7, 2025

