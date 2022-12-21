A viral Twitter post shows a newspaper clipping of all the major old shows from the early 2000s from everybody's favourite Cartoon Network. A Twitter user took the microblogging platform to share the picture that reads the telecast of OG Cartoon shows which will be telecasted from 5 am. From Scooby Doo and The Powerpuff Girls to Tom and Jerry and Dexter's Laboratory, the post reminded netizens of their precious memories from their childhood.

Old OG Cartoon Network Shows Goes Viral!

This is how a perfect day looked like in 2001! #nostalgia pic.twitter.com/cYtYaurIsz — Priyanka Thirumurthy (@priyankathiru) December 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)