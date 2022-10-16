After Cartoon Network announced the channel's merger with Warner Bros, 90s kids flocked to Twitter with emotional memes and messages. Soon 'RIP Cartoon Network' started trending on Twitter. But recently, CN clarified the news and issued an official statement on Twitter that the kid's television channel was turning 30. The channel's official update regarding its stay also attracted a lot of attention, and fans rejoiced at the great update by sharing hilarious memes and jokes. Cartoon Network Just Shut Down Rumours of the Channel Closing; Tweets, ‘We’re Not Dead, We’re Just Turning 30’!

Here's Cartoon Network's Official Statement:

Y’all we're not dead, we're just turning 30 😂 To our fans: We're not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons ⬛️⬜️ More to come soon!#CartoonNetwork#CN30#30andthriving#CartoonNetworkStudios#FridayFeeling#FridayVibes — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) October 14, 2022

THANK YOU CARTOON NETWORK SOCIAL MEDIA TEAM https://t.co/Kd8hnNDFGJ — jamie | TOH SPOILERS (@jamieisnotrich) October 14, 2022

I always knew Cartoon Network wasn't going anywhere. I mean, duh, the name still says so on TV Channels, apps and social medias. I still like to work there through and through ❤ ⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛📺 🎊⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜⬛⬜🎨 pic.twitter.com/HqUmnkrPPf — 🎃👹Arman-ster House Waggoner🏚😱 (@arman_waggoner) October 14, 2022

Best news I’ve heard all day pic.twitter.com/g6sgrfRVzu — Bri ✨ (@storymodebae) October 14, 2022

